Qutoutiao (QTT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.21), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. Qutoutiao updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTT opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Qutoutiao has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $20.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QTT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Qutoutiao in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.40 price target on the stock.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc develops an application for news in China. Qutoutiao Inc was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc in July 2018. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Shanghai, China.

