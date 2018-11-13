R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Chardan Capital began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

R1 RCM stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $965.67 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36 and a beta of -0.32. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.09 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,603,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,255,000 after buying an additional 746,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,904,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 1,257,600 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,848,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,367,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,181,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 89,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

