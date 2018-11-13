Raymond James Trims Paramount Resources (POU) Target Price to C$21.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on POU. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$24.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.77.

TSE POU opened at C$7.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.66 and a 12-month high of C$24.99.

In other news, Director Dirk Jungé sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$35,940.00.

Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd.

