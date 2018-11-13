RBB Bancorp (RBB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

RBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

RBB opened at $21.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 31.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, CEO Yee Phong Thian bought 103,537 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.29 per share, for a total transaction of $961,858.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 83.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,631,000 after acquiring an additional 306,159 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $4,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 448.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 58,269 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 76.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 55,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 540.5% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

