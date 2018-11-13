RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $34.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RCI Hospitality an industry rank of 189 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

RICK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:RICK opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.89. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 48.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

