Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Red Hat were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 64.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,162,044 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $290,527,000 after acquiring an additional 850,715 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Red Hat by 13,666.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,364 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 708,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its stake in Red Hat by 3,281.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 421,884 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $57,494,000 after acquiring an additional 409,407 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Red Hat by 22,198.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 339,166 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 337,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Red Hat by 140.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 548,095 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $74,695,000 after acquiring an additional 319,760 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on RHT. Nomura lowered their target price on Red Hat from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Red Hat from $177.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Red Hat from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Red Hat in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Red Hat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.48.

Shares of RHT stock opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $177.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

