Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $448.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $67.10.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.11 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.6% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 75.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

See Also: Call Option

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.