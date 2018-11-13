Redline Communications Group (RDL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Redline Communications Group (TSE:RDL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of C$8.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of RDL opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Redline Communications Group has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.10.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops broadband fixed wireless base stations, subscriber stations, and network management systems for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications for commercial end-users. It operates through Hardware and Software Products, Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment, and Maintenance and Support segments.

