RefToken (REF) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,200.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One RefToken token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00017408 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, RefToken has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. RefToken has a total market cap of $817,022.00 and $30,200.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RefToken alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015394 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00145920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00243772 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $698.79 or 0.10927491 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About RefToken

RefToken’s launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 733,929 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. RefToken’s official website is reftoken.io.

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RefToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RefToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RefToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.