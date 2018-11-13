Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $170,000 Position in FS Investment Co. (FSIC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS Investment Co. (NYSE:FSIC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSIC. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,542,000. V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSIC shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of FS Investment in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut FS Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut FS Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Shares of FSIC opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. FS Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. FS Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FS Investment Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. FS Investment’s payout ratio is 91.57%.

FS Investment Profile

FS Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

