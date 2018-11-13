Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 211,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $583,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $258,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 28.6% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 11,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $690,057.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,222.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $86,673.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,755 shares of company stock worth $32,034,580. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.93.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 60.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $93.70.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

