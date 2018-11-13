Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “$367.74” rating and issued a $304.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.95.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.26, for a total value of $784,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.49, for a total value of $570,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $570,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,052 shares of company stock worth $44,651,762 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 2,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,527. The firm has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $281.89 and a one year high of $416.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.04.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.