Repligen Co. (RGEN) Shares Sold by Falcon Point Capital LLC

Falcon Point Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Falcon Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,511.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at $250,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,043.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 27,566 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,590,833.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,717,031.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,735 shares of company stock worth $2,950,017. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.62, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $70.50.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 12.61%. Repligen’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/repligen-co-rgen-shares-sold-by-falcon-point-capital-llc.html.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.