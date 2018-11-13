Repligen (RGEN) Lowered to “Neutral” at CL King

CL King lowered shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

RGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.33.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,145. Repligen has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $121,707.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $115,917.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,017. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

