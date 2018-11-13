Request Network (REQ) Reaches Market Cap of $34.10 Million

Request Network (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Request Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000741 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Bancor Network and Koinex. In the last week, Request Network has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Request Network has a market cap of $34.10 million and $1.07 million worth of Request Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008033 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015501 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00145258 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00240917 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.39 or 0.10798126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010028 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Request Network Token Profile

Request Network launched on August 31st, 2017. Request Network’s total supply is 999,988,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,158,866 tokens. The official website for Request Network is request.network. Request Network’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Request Network’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request Network is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request Network

Request Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Mercatox, Kucoin, Koinex, COSS, CoinExchange, Bitbns, Huobi, Bancor Network, GOPAX, Radar Relay, DDEX, WazirX, OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

