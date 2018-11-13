Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $159.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

KTOS opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 2.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 743.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,045,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,589,000 after buying an additional 5,329,583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,908,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,259,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,740,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after acquiring an additional 394,260 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 713,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 363,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.