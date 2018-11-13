Research Analysts Set Expectations for Rosetta Stone Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co upped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rosetta Stone in a report released on Wednesday, November 7th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.17). Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Rosetta Stone’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RST. Lake Street Capital set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

NYSE:RST opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 0.28. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.54.

In other news, General Counsel Sonia Galindo sold 1,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $27,478.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the second quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the second quarter worth $158,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the third quarter worth $211,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the second quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 459.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

