Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical device company reported ($672.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($250.60) by ($421.40). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 70.96% and a negative net margin of 2,397.35%. On average, analysts expect Reshape Lifesciences to post $-372 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-565 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RSLS opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Reshape Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $3,759.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RSLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Reshape Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

