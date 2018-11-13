Resources Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,464 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Order of Foresters acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $116.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $165.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.89.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total transaction of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Yawman sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,286,447.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,639.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

