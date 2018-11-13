Retirement Planning Group Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Retirement Planning Group cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 314,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,408,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 71,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,213,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 223,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,507,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 5,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 176.1% in the third quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of IJR opened at $78.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $90.56.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
