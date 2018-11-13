Reviewing Avidbank (AVBH) and National Bank of Canada (NTIOF)

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and National Bank of Canada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $35.24 million 4.01 $5.65 million N/A N/A National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion 2.23 $1.48 billion $4.17 10.91

National Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avidbank and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A National Bank of Canada 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Avidbank does not pay a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 20.75% 10.84% 1.21% National Bank of Canada 20.48% 18.60% 0.86%

Summary

Avidbank beats National Bank of Canada on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo and Santa Clara counties. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, term loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing and term loans, acquisition financing, ESOP loans, technology and asset-based lending, and standby letters of credit. The company also offers land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, and construction loans on residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties; real estate mortgage, commercial, and consumer loans; and commercial revolving lines of credit, as well as real estate bridge financing services. In addition, it provides various services, including ATM/debit cards, online banking and bill pay, eBanking, foreign and domestic wire transfer, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, complimentary notary, cashier's checks, foreign currency, postage-paid bank by mail, merchant, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, business courier, night deposit, and cash management services, as well as tax deposits/EFTPs and specialty finance products. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers debt and equity underwriting; bank credit and risk management products and services; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and investment banking services comprising origination, underwriting, distribution, and liquidity services through secondary market activities, as well as macroeconomic and issuer-focused research services. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 429 branches and 931 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

