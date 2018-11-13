Reviewing CSX (CSX) and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get CSX alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CSX and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX 1 5 12 0 2.61 Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSX presently has a consensus target price of $77.79, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given CSX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H.

Risk and Volatility

CSX has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CSX and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX $11.41 billion 5.20 $5.47 billion $2.30 30.56 Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H $2.82 billion 0.96 $156.05 million N/A N/A

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H.

Dividends

CSX pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CSX pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CSX has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CSX and Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX 55.19% 21.38% 8.27% Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 5.54% 3.81% 3.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.4% of CSX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of CSX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSX beats Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants. The company also exports coal to deep-water port facilities. In addition, it offers intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 40 terminals transporting manufactured consumer goods in containers in the eastern United States; drayage services, including the pickup and delivery of intermodal shipments; and trucking dispatch services. Further, the company serves the automotive industry with distribution centers and storage locations, as well as connects non-rail served customers through transferring products from rail to trucks, which includes plastics and ethanol. Additionally, it acquires, develops, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties. The company operates approximately 21,000 route mile rail network, which serves various population centers in 23 states east of the Mississippi River, the District of Columbia, and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, as well as owns and leases approximately 4,000 locomotives. It also serves production and distribution facilities through track connections. CSX Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and overweight cargo, dangerous cargo, fresh and live cargo, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, materials and supplies sale, on-board catering, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation, as well as offers warehousing, hotel management, freight transport and packaging agency, and catering management services. Further, the company engages in property management and real estate construction activities; and the supervision of construction projects. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 251 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 107 pairs of intercity high-speed passenger trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, 13 pairs of Hong Kong Through Trains, and 131 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.