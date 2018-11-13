Reviewing Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) & biOasis Technologies (BIOAF)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) and biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Nu Skin Enterprises pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. biOasis Technologies does not pay a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biOasis Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and biOasis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 5.93% 27.50% 12.59% biOasis Technologies -1,517.77% -407.59% -264.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and biOasis Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $2.28 billion 1.58 $129.43 million $3.23 20.11 biOasis Technologies $460,000.00 32.47 -$4.12 million N/A N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nu Skin Enterprises and biOasis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 2 4 0 2.67 biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $84.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.63%. Given Nu Skin Enterprises’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nu Skin Enterprises is more favorable than biOasis Technologies.

Summary

Nu Skin Enterprises beats biOasis Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. Further, the company operates walk-in centers and pick-up locations; and retail stores and service centers in Mainland China. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About biOasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97, and components thereof, to deliver therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier. The company was founded by Robin B. Hutchison on November 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

