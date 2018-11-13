Reviewing Premier Exhibitions (PRXIQ) and Manchester United (MANU)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Manchester United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A Manchester United -6.30% 3.15% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and Manchester United’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Manchester United $794.68 million 1.07 -$50.20 million $0.14 150.86

Premier Exhibitions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Manchester United.

Risk and Volatility

Premier Exhibitions has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manchester United has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Premier Exhibitions and Manchester United, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A Manchester United 0 3 1 0 2.25

Manchester United has a consensus price target of $23.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Manchester United’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Dividends

Manchester United pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Premier Exhibitions does not pay a dividend. Manchester United pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manchester United has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Manchester United shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manchester United beats Premier Exhibitions on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Premier Exhibitions Company Profile

Premier Exhibitions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues. The company operates and manages various exhibitions, such as Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition' that features the artifacts recovered from the wreck site; Titanic: The Experience, a Titanic-themed exhibition; and Bodies…The Exhibition' and Bodies Revealed', which display multiple human anatomy sets that contain a collection of whole human body specimens, and single human organs and body parts. It also operates and manages Pompeii: One Day in Pompeii', which features the artifacts recovered from the debris of the city of Pompeii; Real Pirates' that tells the story of the Whydah, the first authenticated pirate shipwreck in U.S. waters, and the stories of the people whose lives converged on the vessel; and The Discovery of King Tut', an exhibition based on King Tutankhamun. In addition, the company sells merchandise, such as apparel, posters, gifts, and jewelry related to its shows over the Internet; publishes exhibition catalogs; and provides ancillary services, such as audio tours, as well as sells visitor exhibition themed photographs at its exhibition gift shops. Premier Exhibitions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application in 167 territories; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,989 seats. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. Manchester United plc is a subsidiary of Red Football LLC.

