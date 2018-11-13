Reviewing Schneider National (SNDR) and Celadon Group (CGIP)

Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIP) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.4% of Celadon Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Schneider National shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Schneider National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Celadon Group and Schneider National, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celadon Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Schneider National 2 3 6 0 2.36

Celadon Group currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.43%. Schneider National has a consensus price target of $28.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.45%. Given Celadon Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Celadon Group is more favorable than Schneider National.

Risk and Volatility

Celadon Group has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider National has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Celadon Group and Schneider National’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celadon Group $1.07 billion 0.06 $24.84 million N/A N/A Schneider National $4.38 billion 0.91 $389.90 million $0.94 23.93

Schneider National has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Profitability

This table compares Celadon Group and Schneider National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A Schneider National 9.66% 12.53% 7.13%

Dividends

Schneider National pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Celadon Group does not pay a dividend. Schneider National pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Schneider National beats Celadon Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc., a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads. This segment engages in shipping furniture, mattresses, and other household goods. The company's intermodal segment offers door-to-door container on flat car services, including rail and over-the-road transportation through containers, chassis, and trucks. Its logistics segment provides non-asset freight brokerage, supply chain, and import/export services; value-added services to manage and move its customers' freight; and trans-loading and warehousing services. Schneider National, Inc. also leases equipment, such as trucks to owner-operators; and provides insurance for the company and owner-operators. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

