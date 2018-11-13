Reviewing ShiftPixy (PIXY) & Pagegroup (MPGPF)

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) and Pagegroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ShiftPixy and Pagegroup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShiftPixy 0 0 0 0 N/A Pagegroup 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ShiftPixy and Pagegroup’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShiftPixy $20.24 million 5.37 -$7.49 million ($0.28) -13.46 Pagegroup $1.77 billion 1.19 $107.07 million $0.34 18.88

Pagegroup has higher revenue and earnings than ShiftPixy. ShiftPixy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagegroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ShiftPixy and Pagegroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShiftPixy -45.58% -874.51% -196.03% Pagegroup N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

ShiftPixy has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pagegroup has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of ShiftPixy shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of ShiftPixy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pagegroup beats ShiftPixy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc. provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the restaurants, hospitality and maintenance services industries. ShiftPixy, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California.

Pagegroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands. PageGroup plc also provides trading services. It serves actuarial, tax, and treasury; audit and consulting; banking and financial services; buying and merchandising; consultancy, and strategy and change; design and development; engineering and manufacturing; environment and energy; executive search; finance; health and social care, life sciences, and pharmaceutical; hospitality and leisure; human resources; insurance; legal; marketing; offshore; oil and gas, mining, and resources; procurement, supply chain, and logistics; property, construction, and facilities management; public sector and not-for-profit; retail; sales; secretarial and office support; and technology markets. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

