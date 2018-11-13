Reviewing Sleep Number (SNBR) & Natuzzi, S.p.A (NTZ)

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) and Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sleep Number alerts:

This table compares Sleep Number and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number 3.93% 490.11% 13.00% Natuzzi, S.p.A -6.54% -27.92% -9.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sleep Number and Natuzzi, S.p.A’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.44 billion 0.87 $65.07 million $1.49 25.47 Natuzzi, S.p.A $529.49 million 0.10 -$35.49 million N/A N/A

Sleep Number has higher revenue and earnings than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Natuzzi, S.p.A shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sleep Number and Natuzzi, S.p.A, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 1 3 1 0 2.00 Natuzzi, S.p.A 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sleep Number currently has a consensus target price of $33.33, indicating a potential downside of 12.17%. Given Sleep Number’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Natuzzi, S.p.A.

Risk & Volatility

Sleep Number has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natuzzi, S.p.A has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sleep Number beats Natuzzi, S.p.A on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, and phone, as well as through wholesale. As of December 30, 2017, it operated approximately 556 Sleep Number retail stores in 50 states. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Natuzzi, S.p.A

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings. The company sells its products primarily under the Natuzzi Italia, Natuzzi Re-vive, Natuzzi Editions, and Softaly brand names. It also sells its leather-upholstered products through franchised Divani&Divani by Natuzzi, and Natuzzi Italia furniture stores. As of March 31, 2018, the company operated 205 Natuzzi Italia stores, 147 Natuzzi Editions stores, and 79 Divani&Divani by Natuzzi stores. The company was formerly known as Industrie Natuzzi S.p.A. and changed its name to Natuzzi S.p.A. in June 2002. Natuzzi S.p.A. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Santeramo in Colle, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.