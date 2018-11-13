Reviewing SpendSmart Networks (SSPC) & Kirkland’s (KIRK)

SpendSmart Networks (OTCMKTS:SSPC) and Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SpendSmart Networks and Kirkland’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpendSmart Networks $5.79 million 0.04 -$3.32 million N/A N/A Kirkland’s $634.12 million 0.26 $5.29 million $0.38 27.63

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than SpendSmart Networks.

Volatility & Risk

SpendSmart Networks has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Kirkland’s shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of SpendSmart Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Kirkland’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SpendSmart Networks and Kirkland’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpendSmart Networks N/A N/A N/A Kirkland’s 0.45% 3.61% 1.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SpendSmart Networks and Kirkland’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SpendSmart Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Kirkland’s 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kirkland’s has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.10%. Given Kirkland’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than SpendSmart Networks.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats SpendSmart Networks on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SpendSmart Networks Company Profile

SpendSmart Networks, Inc., doing business as SMS Masterminds, provides proprietary loyalty systems, and a suite of digital engagement and marketing services to merchants. It delivers and manages loyalty platforms, such as merchant funded rewards, loyalty rewards tablets/kiosks, and proprietary rewards management systems; and mobile marketing technology, including text and email messaging, customer analytics and propensity marketing, patent pending automated engagement engine, and Text2Win sweepstakes features. The company also delivers and manages enterprise level loyalty and mobile marketing consulting comprising monthly hands on reviews by its Certified Masterminds, campaign creation and optimization, and localized support. In addition, it delivers and manages proprietary mobile-responsive Website building platform, which includes software allowing licensees and merchants to create and administer their Websites, audits of existing merchant Websites, and integration of social media streams and consumer reviews into Websites. The company was formerly known as The SpendSmart Payments Company, Inc. and changed its name to SpendSmart Networks, Inc. in June 2014. SpendSmart Networks, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, framed arts, furniture, ornamental wall décor, fragrance and accessories, mirrors, lamps, decorative accessories, textiles, housewares, gifts, artificial floral products, frames, clocks, and outdoor living items. Its stores also offer an assortment of holiday merchandise in seasonal periods, as well as items that are suitable for gift-giving. The company operates its stores under the Kirkland's, Kirkland's Home, Kirkland's Home Outlet, Kirkland's Outlet, and The Kirkland Collection names in various off-mall venues comprising power strip centers, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and freestanding locations, as well as enclosed malls. As of March 16, 2018, it operated 420 stores in 36 states. The company also sells its products through its kirklands.com Website. Kirkland's, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

