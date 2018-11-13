Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €98.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, equinet set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.36 ($122.51).

RHM stock opened at €76.66 ($89.14) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 12-month high of €116.80 ($135.81).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

