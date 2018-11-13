Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.30) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.75 ($32.27) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €23.62 ($27.46).

Rhoen Klinikum stock opened at €22.12 ($25.72) on Monday. Rhoen Klinikum has a fifty-two week low of €25.08 ($29.16) and a fifty-two week high of €32.12 ($37.35).

About Rhoen Klinikum

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

