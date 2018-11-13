RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) and Kellogg (K) Head to Head Survey

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) and Kellogg (NYSE:K) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Kellogg’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RiceBran Technologies -74.93% -45.57% -39.26% Kellogg 13.75% 51.32% 8.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RiceBran Technologies and Kellogg’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RiceBran Technologies $13.35 million 5.52 -$4.53 million N/A N/A Kellogg $12.92 billion 1.73 $1.27 billion $4.04 15.92

Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than RiceBran Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kellogg has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. RiceBran Technologies does not pay a dividend. Kellogg pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kellogg has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RiceBran Technologies and Kellogg, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RiceBran Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kellogg 2 8 7 0 2.29

RiceBran Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.82%. Kellogg has a consensus target price of $71.63, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given RiceBran Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RiceBran Technologies is more favorable than Kellogg.

Summary

Kellogg beats RiceBran Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. The company serves natural food, food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods. The company offers its cereals and cereal bars under the Kellogg's brand, as well as under the Kashi and Bear Naked brand; frozen foods under the Eggo and Morningstar Farms brands; and cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods under the Kellogg's, Keebler, Cheez-It, Pringles, Murray, Austin, and Famous Amos brands. The company sells its products for retailers through direct sales forces, as well as use brokers and distributors in approximately 180 countries. Kellogg Company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

