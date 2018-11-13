RigNet (RNET) Given a $24.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of RigNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of RigNet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RigNet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RNET opened at $16.43 on Friday. RigNet has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. RigNet had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr bought 42,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.97 per share, with a total value of $672,161.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Digital Oilfield Investments L bought 58,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $791,071.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 243,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,832 and sold 12,718 shares valued at $263,512. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RigNet by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 952,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,393,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 15.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 934,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,009,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the third quarter worth approximately $973,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 473.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

