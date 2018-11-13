Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Riot Blockchain from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $2.36 on Friday. Riot Blockchain has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.66.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.54). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 1,383.44% and a negative return on equity of 92.73%. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Riot Blockchain will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Riot Blockchain stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,954 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.17% of Riot Blockchain worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

