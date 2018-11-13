RKL Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $162.52 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

