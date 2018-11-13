Rock Point Advisors LLC Buys 258,520 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,545 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,520 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up about 4.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOD. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth $126,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 149.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 722.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOD stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $32.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. Cfra upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.36.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

