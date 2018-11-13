Roundview Capital LLC Has $338,000 Stake in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 99.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 116,567.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,769 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 877.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 611,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,401.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 483,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 470.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 321,230 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $57.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $53.00 price target on shares of CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In other CarGurus news, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $248,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $5,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,691,705 shares of company stock worth $280,786,441. 51.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

