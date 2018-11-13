Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Nice (NICE) Price Target to $120.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NICE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Nice to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $112.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Nice has a 12-month low of $82.72 and a 12-month high of $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $356.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nice will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Nice in the third quarter worth $106,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the second quarter worth $125,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Nice in the third quarter worth $126,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nice in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Nice in the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

