Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.33. 247,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,602. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.00.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Royal Gold had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.95.

In other Royal Gold news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky purchased 2,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sybil E. Veenman purchased 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,446.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,500 shares of company stock worth $347,915 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/royal-gold-inc-rgld-increases-dividend-to-0-27-per-share.html.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.