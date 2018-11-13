RSGPcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $11,687.00 (RSGP)

RSGPcoin (CURRENCY:RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, RSGPcoin has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One RSGPcoin coin can currently be bought for $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSGPcoin has a total market cap of $11,687.00 and $0.00 worth of RSGPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000666 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000132 BTC.

RSGPcoin Profile

RSGP is a coin. RSGPcoin’s total supply is 2,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731 coins. RSGPcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsgpcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RSGPcoin is rsgpcoin.com.

Buying and Selling RSGPcoin

RSGPcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSGPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSGPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSGPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

