Ruff (RUFF) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $237,284.00

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi. In the last week, Ruff has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market cap of $20.58 million and approximately $237,284.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00145542 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00242408 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $696.22 or 0.10946760 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00010075 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,840,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

