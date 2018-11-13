Rurelec (RUR) Trading Down 23.1%

Rurelec Plc (LON:RUR)’s share price dropped 23.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 317,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 462% from the average daily volume of 56,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

About Rurelec (LON:RUR)

Rurelec Plc engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, and operation of power generation assets in Latin America. The company owns and develops power generation facilities on national and regional grids; and sells electricity on commercial terms through capacity payments or power purchase agreements.

