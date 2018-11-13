Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,130,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 136,777 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.71% of Mueller Water Products worth $13,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 179,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,046,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/13/russell-investments-group-ltd-grows-holdings-in-mueller-water-products-inc-mwa.html.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Infrastructure and Technologies segments. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.