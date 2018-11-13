Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 69,636 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,636 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.65% of Kornit Digital worth $12,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $688.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.17 and a beta of 0.67. Kornit Digital Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. The company focuses on the direct-to-garment and roll-to-roll segments of the printed textile industry. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

