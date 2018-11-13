Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,146 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $12,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 391.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 12,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.42%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total value of $371,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cleveland Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

