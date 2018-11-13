Ryo Currency Trading 18.5% Higher This Week (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $3,772.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ryo Currency has traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,371.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.03270854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.00 or 0.08367172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.57 or 0.00796723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.21 or 0.01641731 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00143635 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.11 or 0.02065399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00444362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00028484 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

RYO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2018. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 7,658,437 coins and its circulating supply is 7,541,124 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com. The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

Ryo Currency can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.