Sabre Corp (SABR) Holdings Lifted by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,061,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,559 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for 3.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings in Sabre were worth $210,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sabre by 9.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the first quarter valued at $288,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sabre by 18.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Sabre by 41.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 60,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,569,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,498,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,004 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SABR shares. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sabre from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

