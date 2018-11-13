Sabre Corp (SABR) Shares Bought by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

SABR stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Sabre Corp has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,354 shares of company stock worth $2,192,004. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SABR. Cowen set a $30.00 target price on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

