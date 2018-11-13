SAF-HOLLAND (SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Commerzbank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. equinet set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.20 ($21.16).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €12.77 ($14.85) on Friday. SAF-HOLLAND has a 52 week low of €14.12 ($16.42) and a 52 week high of €20.08 ($23.35).

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles worldwide. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, and Neway brands. The company also provides coupling devices and spare parts.

