salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 5,710 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.92, for a total value of $753,263.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,685,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $770,813.67.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $747,684.12.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $800,339.54.

On Tuesday, October 9th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $849,339.92.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $905,079.28.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.69, for a total value of $872,012.59.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $871,155.94.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $838,945.90.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,174,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,483 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

