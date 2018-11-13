Sanchez Energy Corp (SN) Receives $3.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sanchez Energy Corp (NYSE:SN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

SN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $2.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Capital One Financial restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanchez Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sanchez Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of Sanchez Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,853,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,398. Sanchez Energy has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $97.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.86.

Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Sanchez Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $277.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanchez Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard J. Sr Thill, Sr. sold 21,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $53,817.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,997.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 1,299.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,000,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after buying an additional 2,785,563 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 196.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 68,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 103.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 388,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 197,446 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sanchez Energy by 1,572.2% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 183,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 172,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanchez Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $797,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana.

